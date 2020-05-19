One Google Home device sold every second since October

At the turn of the year, Google revealed that its Google Assistant is now available on over 400mn devices, both across its own product range and the devices of a number of other brands.

To date, the voice-controlled Assistant is now compatible with over 1,500 smart home devices from over 225 different leading brands.

See also:

Further, the company also said that since the Google Home Mini started shipping in October 2017, more than one Google Home device was sold every second for the remainder of the year.

“With Google Home Mini and Google Home Max in addition to our original Google Home, we brought you even more ways to use the Assistant in your home,” said Scott Huffman, Vice President of Engineering, Google Assistant. “So, it’s no wonder we’ve sold tens of millions of all our Google devices for the home over this last year.”

Google's Assistant is now available in eight different languages across the 400mn devices worldwide.

The announcement, made by Huffman in a blog post, outlines more to come from the Google Assistant this week, with further additions to the platform set to unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, held between the 9-12 January.