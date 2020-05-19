Article
Technology & AI

One Google Home device sold every second since October

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

At the turn of the year, Google revealed that its Google Assistant is now available on over 400mn devices, both across its own product range and the devices of a number of other brands.

To date, the voice-controlled Assistant is now compatible with over 1,500 smart home devices from over 225 different leading brands.

See also:

Further, the company also said that since the Google Home Mini started shipping in October 2017, more than one Google Home device was sold every second for the remainder of the year.

“With Google Home Mini and Google Home Max in addition to our original Google Home, we brought you even more ways to use the Assistant in your home,” said Scott Huffman, Vice President of Engineering, Google Assistant. “So, it’s no wonder we’ve sold tens of millions of all our Google devices for the home over this last year.”

Google's Assistant is now available in eight different languages across the 400mn devices worldwide.

The announcement, made by Huffman in a blog post, outlines more to come from the Google Assistant this week, with further additions to the platform set to unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, held between the 9-12 January.

RetailGoogleGoogle HomeGoogle Assistant
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI