Article
Technology & AI

Palo Alto Networks: US & Canadian corporate networks at risk

By Georgia Wilson
September 16, 2020
undefined mins
Palo Alto Networks releases its latest report on safe practices for securing the internet of things (IoT) and connected devices...

The report commissioned by global cybersecurity leader - Palo Alto Networks - surveyed 1,350 business decision makers in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America. 

In the last year, respondents in North America reported a significant rise in the number of internet of things (IoT) devices connected to their networks. With this rise, 35% of respondents in North America highlighted the need for improved IoT security approaches, with 17% requiring a complete overhaul. 

The report also highlighted that of the companies surveyed - specificaly those that had at least 1,000 employees in North America - 20% reported that their IoT devices were not on separate networks. In addition, only 20% reported that they followed best practices and used microsegmentation to contain IoT devices.

"The proliferation of IoT devices poses a major challenge for Canadian organisations," commented Ivan Orsanic, regional vice president and country manager, Canada at Palo Alto Networks. 

"IoT devices, such as connected medical devices, lack basic security settings that make them vulnerable to being exploited. As employees continue to work remotely, it's imperative that IT teams introduce IoT security measures to shore up their defences."

With predictions indicating that over 41bn IoT devices will be deployed by 2027 (Business Insider), the report was released as part of the company’s effort to highlight potential security threats, as the deployment of internet connected devices rises.

"It is striking that Canadian organisations say they can see the problem, yet are struggling to solve it. Having visibility of IoT devices is great, but without proper network segmentation, cybercriminals could gain access into networks to do damage," added Orsanic.

To read the full report, click here!

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Palo Alto NetworksCybersecrityNetwork
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI