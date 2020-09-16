Palo Alto Networks: US & Canadian corporate networks at risk

The report commissioned by global cybersecurity leader - Palo Alto Networks - surveyed 1,350 business decision makers in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

In the last year, respondents in North America reported a significant rise in the number of internet of things (IoT) devices connected to their networks. With this rise, 35% of respondents in North America highlighted the need for improved IoT security approaches, with 17% requiring a complete overhaul.

The report also highlighted that of the companies surveyed - specificaly those that had at least 1,000 employees in North America - 20% reported that their IoT devices were not on separate networks. In addition, only 20% reported that they followed best practices and used microsegmentation to contain IoT devices.

"The proliferation of IoT devices poses a major challenge for Canadian organisations," commented Ivan Orsanic, regional vice president and country manager, Canada at Palo Alto Networks.

"IoT devices, such as connected medical devices, lack basic security settings that make them vulnerable to being exploited. As employees continue to work remotely, it's imperative that IT teams introduce IoT security measures to shore up their defences."

With predictions indicating that over 41bn IoT devices will be deployed by 2027 (Business Insider), the report was released as part of the company’s effort to highlight potential security threats, as the deployment of internet connected devices rises.

"It is striking that Canadian organisations say they can see the problem, yet are struggling to solve it. Having visibility of IoT devices is great, but without proper network segmentation, cybercriminals could gain access into networks to do damage," added Orsanic.

