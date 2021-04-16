Path Robotics: Digital pathfinders to future growth

Path Robotics is an AI robotics company with a difference. It is pioneering the future of smart robots that take automation and digital transformation in the manufacturing sector to the next level, providing a frictionless path to growth built upon innovation and collaboration.

“We specifically focus on making robots learn how to do human-based tasks,” says Andrew Lonsberry, the co-founder and CEO. “Making robots smart enough to be able to understand how to perform their operation autonomously so that humans can focus on harder contextual problems.”

The company partners with leading manufacturers to power their digital transformation journey and remove the common obstacles to future growth. “Currently, lots of small to medium sized manufacturers are gridlocked because they cannot find labor to be able to allow their companies to grow, while other manufacturers that are focused on a solution deploying robots and techniques that are part of an end-to-end digital thread have the opportunity to grow faster and grow larger,” Lonsberry says.

Uniquely, Path empowers manufacturers to increase both their capacity and their flexibility. “Those two things, capacity and flexibility, are often complete opposites in the manufacturing world,” Lonsberry says. “If you want to increase scalability, you usually decrease flexibility. And if you want to increase flexibility, you usually decrease scalability.”

Schenck Process, a key partner of Path Robotics, has ambitions to expand on both these axes. As a partner of Schenck Process, Path plays a vital role in alleviating bottlenecks and underpinning those growth ambitions, providing an end-to-end “digital thread” that runs throughout the manufacturing process. Schenck possesses an extraordinary capacity to manufacture thousands of different components. It is an agile business - and that flexibility and scalability is underpinned by Path’s technology.

“What Path does specifically to help Schenck Process create a solution that allows the flexibility to be able to run thousands of different parts autonomously through a robotics system completely on its own,” Lonsberry explains. “It doesn't matter what part the Path Robotic system is looking at, as long as it fits within our weld cell, we see the it, we understand it and we weld it.”

As a partner, Path collaborates closely with Schenck to assist its growth plans, expanding and developing its own capabilities in parallel as a true strategic partner. Long-term, Lonsberry foresees a closer relationship and greater innovation.

“We see this partnership growing over the next five to 10 years,” he says. “We see Schenck continuously growing internally and continuously taking on more. That level of dedication to growth is something that we want to mirror, and we want to match. The commitment we're making to this partnership is that today is the just the first phase of a journey together, Path and Schenck Process, to implement an end-to-end digital thread throughout the manufacturing process and the business. We are excited to be a part of this groundbreaking effort.”