Pax8: Perfect wingman for your digital journey

Looking for a modern cloud solution? Pax8 simplifies the way you buy, sell, and manage cloud solutions - making the Denver-based company the perfect Wingman for your digital journey.

The born-in-the-cloud company is powered by its award-winning Pax8 Platform that seamlessly delivers cloud solutions from a modern marketplace offering consolidated billing, automated provisioning, and industry-leading Professional Services Automation (PSA) integrations.

The technology is backed with enhanced support, educational programs, and dedicated resources.

The Wingman Partner Program ensures Pax8 is with you at every step during your cloud-buying journey, which is important today as 73% of companies would prefer to buy through a marketplace, according to Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8.

“That's an important statistic to note relative to what our Platform does because it was custom-built to enable partner success throughout their cloud buying journey. Many of our partners service small to mid sized businesses and are looking for an automated and simplified way of doing business, and that is what the Pax8 Platform offers,” said Walsh.

“We believe in offering the best partner experience, and that means riding shotgun with an IT professional so they can achieve success.”

Walsh pointed out that Accenture predicts 76% of CEOs expect business models to be unrecognizable in five years and the big driver of that will be ecosystems. “It is time to embrace ecosystems like Pax8, as this will accelerate your business growth,” said Walsh.

Since it was founded in 2012, the Colorado-based company offers innovative solutions to partners, which include:

Simplified cloud management—The platform integrates with Autotask, ConnectWise, Kaseya, RepairShopr, Syncro, and Tigerpaw, so clients can manage everything from their preferred PSA tool.

Consolidated billing—Consolidation of monthly, annual, and usage-based billing into a single invoice to save you time.

Instant solutions— Pax8 integrates with all their vendors’ APIs to automate the process and offer provisioning within seconds of ordering.

Pax8, which combines the Latin word for ‘peace’ with eight, the luckiest number in Chinese business, has gained the competitive edge by listening to their partners. “We have a very agile team that pushes updates to our platform weekly,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “We spend a lot of time talking to our partners to develop solutions to their challenges, which is a strategic part of our roadmap.”

“When you think about your business and how it could be unrecognizable within a very short period, it is important to find a marketplace, understand the players in your ecosystem, and adjust your go-to-market strategy,” said Heddy.

Liberty Global Ventures was an early investor in Pax8. “It is a fantastic partnership,” said Heddy. “They have connected us to influential companies and opened doors for Pax8 worldwide.”

Pax8 acquired Wirehive in January 2021, which has given them a foothold in the UK. “We have hired more than 400 people since the pandemic began and will continue to be agile and adapt to the evolving market conditions,” said Heddy. “Pax8 is a cross between the human touch and leading technology innovations.”