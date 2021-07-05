Pax8: Perfect wingman for your digital journey
Looking for a modern cloud solution? Pax8 simplifies the way you buy, sell, and manage cloud solutions - making the Denver-based company the perfect Wingman for your digital journey.
The born-in-the-cloud company is powered by its award-winning Pax8 Platform that seamlessly delivers cloud solutions from a modern marketplace offering consolidated billing, automated provisioning, and industry-leading Professional Services Automation (PSA) integrations.
The technology is backed with enhanced support, educational programs, and dedicated resources.
The Wingman Partner Program ensures Pax8 is with you at every step during your cloud-buying journey, which is important today as 73% of companies would prefer to buy through a marketplace, according to Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8.
“That's an important statistic to note relative to what our Platform does because it was custom-built to enable partner success throughout their cloud buying journey. Many of our partners service small to mid sized businesses and are looking for an automated and simplified way of doing business, and that is what the Pax8 Platform offers,” said Walsh.
“We believe in offering the best partner experience, and that means riding shotgun with an IT professional so they can achieve success.”
Walsh pointed out that Accenture predicts 76% of CEOs expect business models to be unrecognizable in five years and the big driver of that will be ecosystems. “It is time to embrace ecosystems like Pax8, as this will accelerate your business growth,” said Walsh.
Since it was founded in 2012, the Colorado-based company offers innovative solutions to partners, which include:
- Simplified cloud management—The platform integrates with Autotask, ConnectWise, Kaseya, RepairShopr, Syncro, and Tigerpaw, so clients can manage everything from their preferred PSA tool.
- Consolidated billing—Consolidation of monthly, annual, and usage-based billing into a single invoice to save you time.
- Instant solutions— Pax8 integrates with all their vendors’ APIs to automate the process and offer provisioning within seconds of ordering.
Pax8, which combines the Latin word for ‘peace’ with eight, the luckiest number in Chinese business, has gained the competitive edge by listening to their partners. “We have a very agile team that pushes updates to our platform weekly,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “We spend a lot of time talking to our partners to develop solutions to their challenges, which is a strategic part of our roadmap.”
“When you think about your business and how it could be unrecognizable within a very short period, it is important to find a marketplace, understand the players in your ecosystem, and adjust your go-to-market strategy,” said Heddy.
Liberty Global Ventures was an early investor in Pax8. “It is a fantastic partnership,” said Heddy. “They have connected us to influential companies and opened doors for Pax8 worldwide.”
Pax8 acquired Wirehive in January 2021, which has given them a foothold in the UK. “We have hired more than 400 people since the pandemic began and will continue to be agile and adapt to the evolving market conditions,” said Heddy. “Pax8 is a cross between the human touch and leading technology innovations.”
Pentagon cancels US$10bn JEDI cloud contract
The Pentagon has cancelled its $10bn JEDI cloud-computing contract awarded to Microsoft over Amazon, after allegations of interference by the Trump administration.
The US Department of Defence explained the contract no longer met its current needs due to the “shifting technology environment”, but did not mention the conflict between the tech companies.
"JEDI was developed at a time when the Department’s needs were different and both the CSPs technology and our cloud conversancy was less mature. In light of new initiatives like JADC2 and AI and Data Acceleration (ADA), the evolution of the cloud ecosystem within DoD, and changes in user requirements to leverage multiple cloud environments to execute mission, our landscape has advanced and a new way-ahead is warranted to achieve dominance in both traditional and non-traditional warfighting domains," said John Sherman, acting DoD Chief Information Officer.
Legal challenges
The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, was awarded to Microsoft in 2019, and became subject to legal challenges almost immediately. Amazon Web Services, went to court arguing that the Pentagon's process was influenced by politics, and was flawed and unfair.
The Jedi system was designed to replace the DoD's old computer networks with one single cloud system, which would have hosted classified secrets and provided artificial intelligence-based analysis to the military.
Microsoft’s President of US Regulated Industries Toni Townes-Whitley commented on the cancellation of the contract: "It's clear the DoD trusts Microsoft and our technology, and we're confident that we'll continue to be successful as the DoD selects partners for new work."
“We continue to focus on the future – and on our customers. One contract has never, and will never, define our relationship with the DoD or any customer. Our decades-long partnership with the DoD will continue – and we stand ready to support our nation’s men and women in uniform as they address our national security needs,” he added.
Microsoft and Amazon will now be able to bid for the US military's Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC) project, which is described as "a multi-cloud/multi-vendor Indefinite Delivery-Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract."