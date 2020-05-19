Article
Technology & AI

Paysafe offers Android Pay in Canada

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Paysafe, a leading global payments provider, announces it has teamed with Google to be one of the first Payment Service Providers (PSP) to launch in-app Android Pay capabilities to its merchants in Canada.

Android Pay offers a fast, simple and secure way for shoppers to use their Android phones with the use of a digital card for purchases in-app and in-store without pulling out a physical wallet.

Android Pay was built as an open platform for developers to add to mobile commerce apps. Paysafe will offer its Canadian merchants the ability to process in-app payments using Android Pay by providing them with required Application Programming interfaces (API) and a Software Development Kit (SDK) to support this function.

Paysafe's Chief Marketing Officer, Oscar Niebor said: "The ability to offer our Canadian merchants in-app Android Pay capabilitis is a significant milestone for Paysafe. Teaming up with Google in this way reflects the capabilities of our technology and increases our relevance to both consumers and merchants."

Google’s VP of Payments, Pali Bhat commented: “We’re excited to bring the simplicity and security of mobile payments to Android users in Canada with the help of companies like Paysafe.  Starting today, Paysafe’s Canadian merchants will be able to provide their shoppers with the option of checking out with Android Pay through their mobile apps.”

mobile phoneAndroidPaymentsPaysafe
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI