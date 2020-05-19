Paysafe offers Android Pay in Canada

Paysafe, a leading global payments provider, announces it has teamed with Google to be one of the first Payment Service Providers (PSP) to launch in-app Android Pay capabilities to its merchants in Canada.

Android Pay offers a fast, simple and secure way for shoppers to use their Android phones with the use of a digital card for purchases in-app and in-store without pulling out a physical wallet.

Android Pay was built as an open platform for developers to add to mobile commerce apps. Paysafe will offer its Canadian merchants the ability to process in-app payments using Android Pay by providing them with required Application Programming interfaces (API) and a Software Development Kit (SDK) to support this function.

Paysafe's Chief Marketing Officer, Oscar Niebor said: "The ability to offer our Canadian merchants in-app Android Pay capabilitis is a significant milestone for Paysafe. Teaming up with Google in this way reflects the capabilities of our technology and increases our relevance to both consumers and merchants."

Google’s VP of Payments, Pali Bhat commented: “We’re excited to bring the simplicity and security of mobile payments to Android users in Canada with the help of companies like Paysafe. Starting today, Paysafe’s Canadian merchants will be able to provide their shoppers with the option of checking out with Android Pay through their mobile apps.”