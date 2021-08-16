PBS Biotech Expands its Manufacturing Solutions with US$10mn

Who is PBS Biotech?

Utilising proprietary Vertical-Wheel ™ technology to achieve unique mixing properties and environmental conditions for cell therapy PBS Biotech aims to be the leading provider of innovative single-use bioreactors, delivering superior value to customers.

In addition, PBS Biotech has an in-house bioprocess R&D facility to offer process expertise and development services to assist the scaling of research to clinical and commercial phases for cell therapy customers.

“Cell therapies represent a paradigm shift that enables durable cures for today’s untreatable diseases. PBS Biotech is well-positioned to enable scalable manufacturing of stem cells in this emerging space, and we are proud to partner with them for the first investment of BroadOak’s Fund V,” said Bill Snider, Partner, BroadOak Capital Partners.

Recent Funding Lead by BroadOak Capital Partners

Securing US$10mn in a private funding round,PBS Biotech will use the funding to enable its expansion and industrialise its portfolio of single-use bioreactor systems and contract process development services.

“We are excited to have this business milestone accomplished at the perfect time. With the support of BroadOak, PBS Biotech will deliver on our vision of becoming the world’s standard manufacturing platform for allogeneic cell therapies, starting with a full line of GMP-qualified bioreactor systems to support the clinical studies and commercialization needs of our customers,” said Brian Lee, CEO of PBS Biotech.

Used by more than 200 customers - both small-scale research and development groups to large-scale manufacturing groups - PBS Biotech provides its customers with unique and scalable conditions for a wide range of therapeutic products. The company’s bioreactor systems are well-suited for induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC), mesenchymal stem cell (MSC), and exosome-based therapy manufacturing. Those operating in these spaces are looking for cures for conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

Over the next few years, PBS Biotech plans to secure and expand its product line to support existing and future customers from clinical trials through to commercialisation. In doing so the company hopes to position itself as a global leader and produce life-changing therapies for patients