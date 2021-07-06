Pentagon cancels US$10bn JEDI cloud contract
The Pentagon has cancelled its $10bn JEDI cloud-computing contract awarded to Microsoft over Amazon, after allegations of interference by the Trump administration.
The US Department of Defence explained the contract no longer met its current needs due to the “shifting technology environment”, but did not mention the conflict between the tech companies.
"JEDI was developed at a time when the Department’s needs were different and both the CSPs technology and our cloud conversancy was less mature. In light of new initiatives like JADC2 and AI and Data Acceleration (ADA), the evolution of the cloud ecosystem within DoD, and changes in user requirements to leverage multiple cloud environments to execute mission, our landscape has advanced and a new way-ahead is warranted to achieve dominance in both traditional and non-traditional warfighting domains," said John Sherman, acting DoD Chief Information Officer.
Legal challenges
The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, was awarded to Microsoft in 2019, and became subject to legal challenges almost immediately. Amazon Web Services, went to court arguing that the Pentagon's process was influenced by politics, and was flawed and unfair.
The Jedi system was designed to replace the DoD's old computer networks with one single cloud system, which would have hosted classified secrets and provided artificial intelligence-based analysis to the military.
Microsoft’s President of US Regulated Industries Toni Townes-Whitley commented on the cancellation of the contract: "It's clear the DoD trusts Microsoft and our technology, and we're confident that we'll continue to be successful as the DoD selects partners for new work."
“We continue to focus on the future – and on our customers. One contract has never, and will never, define our relationship with the DoD or any customer. Our decades-long partnership with the DoD will continue – and we stand ready to support our nation’s men and women in uniform as they address our national security needs,” he added.
Microsoft and Amazon will now be able to bid for the US military's Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC) project, which is described as "a multi-cloud/multi-vendor Indefinite Delivery-Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract."
Kyndryl appoint Matt Milton as President of U.S. Business
Kyndryl, the independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM's Managed Infrastructure Services business, announced that it has appointed Matt Milton as Kyndryl's President in the US.
Milton is currently General Manager, Financial Services Market, for IBM Global Technology Services, Americas. He is responsible for partnering with financial industry organisations to leverage data, cloud, cognitive and security technologies to modernise and run critical infrastructure. In this role, Mr. Milton has extensive experience creating strategic partnerships that create long-term value for both parties. He has been with IBM for nearly 20 years and was previously General Manager for the Communications market in the Americas.
"Supporting our customers' technological transformations is a great responsibility because these are the vital systems that power human progress," said Mr. Milton. "I am thrilled to lead the world-class U.S. team for Kyndryl. Together we will partner with customers to address their toughest challenges and modernise and run their most essential infrastructure."
Kyndryl also announced it will create an integrated global practice for customers, combining managed services, advisory services and implementation. The company is organizing into six global practices, including Cloud; Core Enterprise & zCloud; Applications, Data & AI; Digital Workplace; Security & Resiliency; and Network & Edge.
"Kyndryl will organise around our customers and ensure we are providing access to senior leadership and the best talent and skills in each market," said Kyndryl Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter. "I am pleased that Matt will lead our team in the U.S., a key market for Kyndryl. He is an inspiring leader who is committed to helping our customers reach their peak digital performance and achieve their biggest ambitions."
Kyndryl’s team
Some other members of the senior leadership team include:
Martin Schroeter, Chief Executive Officer - Martin was named the inaugural CEO of Kyndryl in January 2021. Previously Martin served as IBM’s Senior Vice President, Global Markets, between January 2018 and April 2020. In that role, he had responsibility for IBM’s global sales, customer relationships and satisfaction and worldwide geographic operations. He also oversaw IBM’s marketing and communications functions and was responsible for building the company’s brand and reputation globally.
Michael Bradshaw, Chief Information Officer at Kyndryl - Michael comes to Kyndryl from NBC Universal, where he spent nearly five years as executive vice president and Chief Information Officer, leading the organization's global IT operations, and overseeing NBC Universal's tech infrastructure, applications and IT strategy.
Elly Keinan, Group President - Elly was most recently a venture partner at Pitango Venture Capital, Israel’s leading venture capital group, focused on scaling the success of growth stage technology companies. Prior to this, he served as General Manager of IBM North America and Chairman of IBM Japan, and held top leadership roles in Latin America and Europe.
Maria Bartolome Winans, Chief Marketing Officer - Maria B. Winans, is a recognised expert in data-driven marketing, brand engagement and proactive demand generation. Maria came to Kyndryl after a 25-year career at IBM, most recently as CMO for IBM Americas where she oversaw all marketing professionals and activities across North America, Canada and Latin America.