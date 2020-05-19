Article
Technology & AI

Pokémon GO becomes no. 1 US iTunes download

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Pokémon GO, Nintendo's newest mobile game, has proven a surprising success. 

Nintendo fans have been waiting for years for the company to shift into mobile gaming, and it has continued to reject the idea, focusing instead on its ever-popular console business - until now.

Nintendo collaborated with mobile specialist DeNA Co last year and released Pokémon GO this week; the free app immediately became the top download in Apple's US iTunes store, to be followed by releases in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

Fans and reviewers have expressed enjoyment of the game, with some constructive criticism regarding technical glitches. Nintendo's shares rose 10 percent to their highest level in over two months, taking the company's value to around $23 billion.

The Pokémon GO app makes money via offering purchases for power-ups and special items. 

Nitnedo is planning another four smartphone games, as well as another console, by March 2017.

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the July issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

NintendogamingpokemonPokemon Go
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI