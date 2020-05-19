Article
Technology & AI

Porsche to launch 189 Mission E charging points in US dealerships

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

With Porsche having unveiled its new electric Sedan model, the Mission E, the company is now aiming to establish itself alongside Tesla within the electric vehicle market by implementing a total of 189 charging points for the car at its 189 dealership locations across the US.

Set to be launched next year, the Mission E will take 20 minutes to charge, then offering 250 miles of run time. However, with electric vehicles harbouring the need to be recharged, the necessary infrastructure required to support them is integral to their success.

See also:

“Charging infrastructure is an extremely important part of the EV experience as a whole,” Porsche Cars North America CEO Klaus Zellmer said in a blog post provided to USA TODAY that will appear on the company's website.

As innovation within the automotive market continues to accelerate, capable infrastructure is increasingly needed to support the growth, expansion and diversification of vehicles and the market as a whole. Another such example of this is within the autonomous and connected vehicle (CAV) market.

Ordnance survey, a company tasked with helping to implement the necessary infrastructure needed to support CAVs within the UK, states how integral infrastructure is the success of these evolving markets.

“A robust infrastructure is vital. CAVs will need to find their way reliably and safely through a vast system of busy streets while interacting with driven and other autonomous vehicles, connected traffic lights and traffic management systems and being mindful of pedestrians, cyclists and other potential risks,” said Duncan Chambers, Senior Project Manager of Ordnance Survey. “They will also need to understand the best routes, in real-time, between the journey’s start and end points.”

For more information, see the full interview with Gigabit Magazine.

PorscheElectric vehiclesEVsMission E
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI