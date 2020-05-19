Article
Technology & AI

Poynt Answers Life&#039;s Everyday Questions

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Poynt, a Canadian-based mobile app, has proven success in the mobile technological world. Gaining an average 30,000 new users daily, Poynt’s solutions to its users' entertainment, weather and cuisine questions has grown the company into a thriving Canadian enterprise.

So what exactly is Poynt? Poynt is a mobile application that, through data provider partnerships, provides location-based search features. A “simple and intuitive” search tool, Poynt provides users with relevant information about local businesses, retailers, restaurants, movies, events, weather information, gas prices (available in the US only), people and more. Available in nine countries including the US, Canada, the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Austria and India, Poynt’s user base expanded in 2011 to 12 million.

Starting the company back in 2002, Poynt worked in earnest on app development utilizing BlackBerry technology in 2007 and was able to produce its groundbreaking app by June 2008.

“We launched this application in June of 2008 and emailed it off to 100 people. We asked them to try it and if they liked it to please send Poynt to a friend, which back then was by email. The next day we had 10 new users, and the day after that, and the day after that. We’ve grown every day since then. Some days are now 20-25 thousand new users while others are 50,000. It’s been a tremendous journey,” says Andrew Osis, CEO and Co-Founder, Poynt.

The app is completely free to users, while Poynt monetizes users’ activity. The application allows users to search for everything and anything they need from nearby dentists in case of an emergency to movie showtimes and ticket purchasing.

“Everything in this app is about what’s local and relevant to what you need at the exact moment and time you need it,” says Davison, VP Marketing and Communications, Poynt.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Canada

“The whole thing was going from inspiration to action. It wasn’t just about having that single app that did one thing. It was really about providing that one stop shop for users to find everything they need. It is that a complete circle to solve your problem.” said Osis.

After a successful 2011, Poynt’s goal for 2012 is to transition the app into a household brand.

“This is because it’s not a one-off app. It’s a utility tool that does everything you need it to do,” said Davison.

In 2012, Poynt expects to see further geographic expansion to the Asia/Pacific region. Adding these new territories, Poynt believes, will make the app’s user base grow from its current 12 million to an astounding 30 million.

Available on BlackBerry, iPhone, iPod Touch, Android, Nokia QT and Windows 7, click here to download Poynt for instant access to local information directly at your fingertips. 

Appmobile appsmartphonePoynt
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI