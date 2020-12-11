Proofpoint’s people-centric cybersecurity approach

Proofpoint is a provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions across a number of channels.

Founded in 2002 and based in Sunnyvale, California, the company’s solutions protect an organisation’s people through a suite of cloud solutions that can safeguard data and make users less vulnerable to cyber attacks in areas such as email, the cloud, web and social media.

The company counts more than half of the Fortune 1000 among its customers, and recently announced a content capturing compliance solution integrated with Microsoft Teams, to enable remote workers to continue to adhere to the rules.

Darren Lee, executive vice president and general manager of Compliance and Digital Risk for Proofpoint, said: in a press release : “Millions of users rely on digital collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams to successfully work remotely. Proofpoint Content Capture makes it easy for organisations to ensure compliance as employees adopt these tools. And as the communications market evolves, we will continue to innovate to support customers’ changing needs.”

The company was recently named a leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving. “We believe our positioning as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the ninth consecutive year underscores our ongoing commitment to people-centric innovation that helps ensure compliance, mitigates risks, and streamlines processes while reducing costs,” said Lee.

You can read about the company’s work with [24]7.ai in the latest edition of our magazine. The two partner on compliance solutions, protecting customers across every channel from email, web and cloud to social media and mobile messaging. Proofpoint are able to help us with our top layer of security, to see where active threats are coming from before those attempts start trickling down into our architecture,” explains [24]7.ai CISO Dr Rebecca Wynn. “It means we don’t have to spend time training our personnel because we have their specialists on board providing real-time dashboards for threat analysis of our firewalls.”