Pure Storage: Data delivered at scale anywhere, everywhere

Pure Storage has over a decade of experience meeting the challenges of data and storage through better software design for your platform. A pre-eminent leader in redefining and creating a class of storage in all-flash media, Pure is future-proofing its capabilities of simplicity, performance and ease of use for the next generation of technology consumption in the cloud.

Jack Hogan, Pure’s Vice President of Technology Strategy, is focused on the company’s cloud go-to-market working with some of the largest software and managed service providers bringing access to cloud technologies on a global basis. “We’re partnering with our customers to drive the simplicity and disruption of access for storage,” pledges Hogan. “Underpinning everything we do is an all-flash technology layer that allows us to achieve sub-millisecond level response times to better manage ERP workloads down from hours to minutes.”

A Modern Data Experience

In today’s world, data is the new fuel, the growth engine. However, being able to effectively access and leverage insights from that data is one of the biggest challenges companies now face. “At Pure we’re focused on bringing all of that data together for what we call a modern data experience,” reveals Hogan. “With as much as 75% of a company’s data going unutilized, it’s vital to get a centralized view. We’re aiming to solve that problem with a suite of solutions and services extended to both the on-premise data center and all the way to the edge via the cloud, offering a centralized storage platform and storage plane.”

Pure & Simple

The Purity operating system operates across all of Pure’s platforms which are controlled via SaaS with Pure1. “Pure1 changes everything,” explains Hogan. “It offers workload and capacity planning, analytics, tech support and more. You get self-driving storage with full-stack, AI-powered data storage management and monitoring. Pure1 allows companies to see where their data is in all venues, whether that be in different tiers of storage in an individual data center, or across different data centers, or even across different clouds. A big part of what Pure is doing is creating that interconnected tissue of how those different data points can come together as one central data hub.”

Box Out

Why Choose Pure?

A Gartner’s Magic Quadrant Leader in Solid-State Arrays for six consecutive years and awarded Customers’ Choice 2020

Offering full uptime capabilities, even during maintenance

A top 1% B2B company with a Net Promoter Score of 82

Full hybrid capability to consume storage on-premise and in the cloud

A solutions stack covering Applications, Analytics & AI, Cloud, Data Protection and Pure as a Service (to buy storage as you consume it)