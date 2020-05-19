Qumu Provides Businesses Central Management of Video

Video content is becoming daily entertainment for employees. No matter if a company promotes or denies it, video is being watched while employees are at work either on work computers or their mobile devices.

Qumu, the leading provider of video support to some of North America’s largest companies, commissioned a Harris Interactive survey to find out just what employees do on their mobile devices while at work. The results were rather surprising, many referencing activities that would not be condoned on a work computer. Some activities that employees do on their mobile devices regularly include:

Look for another primary job

Watch pornography

Visit an online dating website

Research an STD

Investigate plastic surgery options

In the survey of 2,500 North Americans, Harris Interactive also concluded the favourite ways employees sneak peeks at mobile devices while at work:

Hiding their mobile device under the table

Excusing themselves to go to the restroom

Hiding their mobile device in their folders/notebooks/papers

Pretending to tie their shoes

Creating a distraction

Although these results seem almost silly, there’s also truth to these answers. Many employees believe they should be able to bring their own mobile devices to work to watch videos. This, clearly, can impact a company’s network and productivity. But businesses should not assume that they’ll be able to block all videos.

To help companies overcome the challenges developed by video, whether it’s accessed on a computer or through mobile use, Qumu has announced its innovative new technology that enables video content to be centrally managed: the Qumu Video Platform. Offering both the Video Control Center 6.0 and the sister product VideoNet 2.0, the Qumu Video Platform gives businesses the ability to manage, organize and securely distribute live or on-demand video to each desktop and all mobile viewers, such as iPads, iPhones and Android devices.

“Qumu knows the future of business depends on video being consumed anytime, anywhere,” said Ray Hood, CEO of Qumu. “While the results of our survey may seem amusing, they show that American’s really don’t believe employees are very aware of the impact that watching online videos on mobile devices can have while on a company’s network. Regardless of how employees choose to access the network, Qumu is devoted to providing ‘video that delivers.'”