Reasons to buy the new iPhone 4S

While the rest of the country is still sad that they’ll have to wait a bit longer for the next iPhone 5, we’re taking a deeper look at the iPhone 4S and why someone would want to upgrade to a new device that looks exactly like the one they have in their hands right now. The iPhone 4S will be available October 14 and has a few new bells and whistles, despite it having the same exterior. Here are some of the benefits of upgrading to the new iPhone 4S.

· The new camera will have 60 percent more pixels than the former and can shoot in HD video. The iPhone 4 already has the best smartphone camera currently on the market and the 4S version will surely blow competitors out of the water.

· The new Intelligent Antenna System will improve call quality and will work with CDMA and GSM wireless standards for international call making.

· Battery life improved to eight hours of talk time on a single charge.

· The new voice-recognition system, Siri, will allow for a more hands-free experience. Users can check weather, get directions and get on the Internet using voice control.

iCloud, available on October 12, may be one of the most awaited components and stores photos, music and files on Apple’s remote servers. Content can be retrieved through iPads, iPhones and Macs – meaning that mobile devices will no longer have to be plugged into a computer to sync up.