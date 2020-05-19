Renishaw robot helping neurosurgeons in Canada for the first time

One of Canada’s leading institutions in medical device innovation has become the first center in the country to use Renishaw’s neuromate® stereotactic robot.

Canada has a proud history in robot-assisted surgery having developed Arthrobot, the world’s first surgical robot, in Vancouver in 1985.

Now the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) in Ontario is able to provide vital assistance for its neurosurgeons with the device, which is designed to provide a reliable platform for diagnosis and delivery therapy.

Canada’s first procedure utilizing neuromate® was a Stereo-electroencephalography (SEEG) case to measure electrical signals within the brain in order to identify the causes of epileptic seizures.

The robot guides surgical tools into position after the trajectory is pre-planned by the neurosurgeon, who still retains complete control over the process and patient.

LHSC has a history of innovation in the industry and has been at the forefront of patient care, teaching and research excellence for more than 142 years.

“We are very excited at the opportunity of working together with the distinguished team at London Health Sciences Centre,” said Dr. Abed Hammoud, CEO of Renishaw Mayfield, Switzerland.

“Their advanced research and clinical practice will help us to continue pushing the neuromate to higher levels."

Dr. David Steven, neurosurgeon and co-director of the Epilepsy Program at the LHSC. Added: “The robot totally changes how we approach insertion of SEEG electrodes.

“It is already noticeably faster and more accurate than the previous system. In addition, it allows us to plan trajectories previously impossible with a standard frame, making surgery safer and more accurate.”