Reputation Management with Google&#039;s &quot;Me on the Web&quot;

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
If you find yourself googling your name or business on the web and find some not-so nice reviews about interactions with past clients, Google has got a new tool to help maintain reputation management. The new tool, “Me on the Web” is now part of the Google dashboard and is aimed to help users manage privacy on the Internet, as well as what people are saying on the web. The tool also encourages users to keep tabs on social media mentions by setting up search alerts for data points included in their Google profile.

Google Alerts aren’t a new concept to Google user profiles; however the “Me on the Web” tool makes the process a bit easier. An added resource to the tab includes links to resources about managing online identity and removing unwanted content.

The Google Public Policy blog writes:

“We have worked hard to build various identity options into Google products. For example, while you may want to identify yourself by name when you post an answer to a question in a forum so that readers know the response is reputable, if you upload videos about a controversial cause you may prefer to post under a pseudonym.

“Me on the Web also provides links to resources offering information on how to control what third-party information is posted about you on the web. These include common tips like reaching out to the webmaster of a site to ask for the content to be taken down, or publishing additional information on your own to help make less relevant websites appear farther down in search results.” 
 

