Business Chief speaks to Lee Biggins, CEO and founder of Resume-Library, to discuss the current trends within recruitment and his predictions for 2020.

Could you tell me a little bit about your company and your role at the company?

I am the CEO and founder of Resume-Library, one of America’s fastest growing job boards. Our site offers simple, fast and reliable hiring solutions for thousands of staffing agencies and employers every day. You can search over 14 million resumes in our database and post your jobs across our huge partner network of 100 job sites. I have worked in the online recruitment industry for 20 years, having set up the U.K.’s leading independent job board, CV-Library, back in 2000. We’re hoping to see similar success in the U.S. and are already making great progress.

What are the current trends within your industry?

Employment is at a record high in both the U.K. and U.S. right now and this is making it harder for companies to hire the right people for their roles. At the same time technology is evolving and there are more tools for staffing professionals to choose from than ever before. Ultimately, they’re helping to simplify the hiring process altogether, which is needed when there’s so much uncertainty in the market.

What makes your company competitive?

There are a number of reasons why Resume-Library is the fastest growing job board in the U.S. and it’s well on its way to competing with the best in the industry. For starters, we currently boast 14 million resumes on our database, meaning users have a huge pool of talent to choose from when hiring.

What’s more, users only have to pay for the resumes they unlock – meaning you’re never lumbered with irrelevant candidates. Our resumes are sourced from a huge network of alliances, including Bullhorn, DaXtra and ZohoRecruit, and we have over 600,000 new candidates registering every month. The freshest talent you won’t find anywhere else!

However, the making of any great company is the people behind it. I’m proud to say that we offer excellent customer service to all of our clients, with a dedicated Account Manager on hand to help with your sourcing needs.

What innovations has your company been developing during 2019?

At Resume-Library, we’re passionate about innovation, and our products and features are what set us apart from the competition. For example, we’ve just launched a new ‘Quick Apply’ feature, where clients can specify if a resume isn’t mandatory in order to apply for their job; this is particularly useful in industries where it’s not common to have a resume. We have plenty more features in the pipeline, so watch this space!

What are your predictions for the industry in 2020?

Automation will definitely play a much bigger role in recruitment in 2020 and we’re already using machine learning to help improve our candidate job matches. Alongside this, and as employment levels remain high, there will continue to be more pressure on staffing professionals to be proactive in their hiring efforts.

Is there any exciting news you’d like to share with our readers at Business Chief USA?

We have many exciting projects in the pipeline and we’re looking to roll out a Resume Search Builder in the New Year. This will make it even easier for users to source the right candidates for their roles.

