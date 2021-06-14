Rethink the future of work with Konica Minolta

Rethink today to redefine tomorrow is the powerful message from Konica Minolta and one that could have almost been written for COVID times.

More than a century after the company was founded, the focus for Konica Minolta is an intelligent connected workplace, where they continuously RETHINK WHAT’S POSSIBLE, developing business in the fields of IT, industrial optical systems and medical diagnostic systems.

Their comprehensive portfolio delivers solutions to leverage mobility, cloud services and optimise business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta works with partners to give shape to ideas and one of their major partnerships is NASCAR.

“It's no longer the workplace of the future, it's the workplace of today, especially with all the changes we have gone through during the past 14 months. We have been embarking on a journey with our customers to help them with their digital transformation,” said Michael Mathe, President of International Operations.

“We're doing that through our intelligent connected workplace. In order to achieve that, we have a wide array of products from IT services, print services, commercial printing, digital printing and content services to help them through the transformation. This helps them run their business more efficiently, more productively, and keep up with all the safety regulations. This will translate into a return to work at some point, and these technologies will then adapt,” said Mathe.

The Return to Work Program was rolled out by Konica Minolta in just four weeks.” The cloud-based solution is based around facial recognition and temperature control, to allow employees safely back into the offices and protect the company assets,” said Mathe.

Commenting on Konica Minolta’s competitive edge, Mathe said it is based on a century of developing programs. “This gives us an advantage when we go to a customer, as they know they can come to one provider who can design their future technology.”

Minolta has of course been known as a world-class camera company since it was first established in 1873 in Japan, but it was only in 2003 that it merged with the film company Konica. “We then became more focused on the print business and on the medical imaging business,” commented Mathe, who welcomes the partnership with NASCAR that started in 2020.

Konica Minolta’s focus is on helping NASCAR with their digital transformation. The work involves defining a new enterprise-wide conference room solution for employees to continue their work in a digital, video-enabled world.

“What we've done is analysed the way their documents and information flow and try to find efficiencies and savings so they can take their money and continue to grow,” said Mathe. “We go from race to race with our Konica Minolta business centre, where we provide all our technology for people to see and utilise every weekend while they're at the races,” he said.

Christine Stoffel-Moffett, VP of Enterprise Technology at NASCAR said: “Konica Minolta is bringing to the forefront innovative ways for us to become a leader in re-imagining our office conference and printing solutions.”