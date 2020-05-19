Mobile technology has undoubtedly made life easier for people in perpetual motion, but let’s be honest—sometimes dealing with our devices can be inconvenient. Between wrestling with multiple power cords, stressing about our perpetually draining batteries and crawling beneath our desks in search of another available electrical outlet, juggling more than two mobile devices can be inelegant and overly complicated.

For the last several days, we’ve been playing around with IDAPT’s i4 charger, and we’re convinced that it’s a viable solution to electronic tangles. Even on the occasions we’ve forgotten to charge up our smartphones at night, the i4 has come to the rescue as soon as we got to the office the following morning.

Here’s how it works: i4 is a multiple-device charger, meaning that it can charge up to four gadgets simultaneously. It comes with a system of patented device tips that can be inserted into its base, which happens to have a stylish, scratch-proof design. Just pick up to three tips corresponding with the devices you want to charge, push them into the base, and attach your devices to the tips. LED indicators let you know the status of each device’s charge.

Oh, and it has a USB output, which allows you to charge a fourth, USB-compatible device, like an iPad or GPS unit.

It’s equipped with an on/off switch, so it doesn’t waste energy when not in use and best of all; it uses just one power cable.

IDAPT frequently updates its range of charging tips as new products are developed, thereby “future-proofing” the system.

Right now, we have our iPod, BlackBerry and digital camera hooked up and charging away on the i4, tucked into a desk corner, but its possibilities for simultaneous charging are virtually endless—the i4 is compatible with over 4,000 different devices, including batteries and gaming systems.

