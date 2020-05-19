Article
RIM Introduces BlackBerry Mobile Fusion

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Research In Motion announced today its launch of BlackBerry Mobile Fusion, an enterprise multi-platform mobile device management software solution. Allowing businesses to manage their mobile assets on major platforms, such as Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android, BlackBerry Mobile Fusion was built upon RIM’s many years of experience with mobile management solutions.

“We are pleased to introduce BlackBerry Mobile Fusion – RIM’s next generation enterprise mobility solution – to make it easier for our business and government customers to manage the diversity of devices in their operations today,” said Alan Panezic, Vice President, Enterprise Product Management and Marketing at Research In Motion. “BlackBerry Mobile Fusion brings together our industry-leading BlackBerry Enterprise Server technology for BlackBerry devices with mobile device management capabilities for iOS and Android devices, all managed from one web-based console. It provides the necessary management capabilities to allow IT departments to confidently oversee the use of both company-owned and employee-owned mobile devices within their organizations.”

BlackBerry Mobile Fusion utilizes the BlackBerry Enterprise Server (version 5.0.3) to run the software that excels on management capabilities for mobile devices whether they’re tablets or smartphones.

 

RIM explains that BlackBerry Mobile Fusion can provide solutions for supported mobile devices including asset management, configuration management, security and policy definition and management, secure and protect lost or stolen devices (remote lock, wipe), user- and group-based administration, multiple device per user capable, application and software management, connectivity management (Wi-Fi®, VPN, certificate), centralized console, and high scalability.

Although in early beta testing for enterprise customers, RIM is accepting nominations for the closed beta program launch occurring in January, expecting to debut the software to the world sometime in March. 

