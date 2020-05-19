RIM Unveils BlackBerry Bold New Smartphones

RIM unveiled today its newest smartphone and software offerings, just before their annual BlackBerry World conference.The new BlackBerry Bold 9900 and 9300 are the thinnest and most powerful BlackBerry smartphones released yet. Both feature the new BlackBerry keyboard combined with touch screens and the new BlackBerry 7 OS.“The high-performance BlackBerry Bold 9900 and 9930 smartphones feature a stunning and iconic design that integrates an incredibly easy-to-use BlackBerry keyboard with a brilliant, high resolution, capacitive touch screen,” said a company press release.Both the 9900 and 9930 are made from premium materials featuring a brushed stainless steel frame. Thinner than anything RIM has ever provided, the smartphones are a surprising 10.5mm. Under the hood the BlackBerry Bold smartphones include a 1.2 GHz processor, Liquid Graphics touch screen, 4G/HSPA+ wirelesss network and Near Field Communication (NFC) support."The new BlackBerry Bold smartphones and BlackBerry 7 OS are inspired by millions of customers around the world who want the ultimate combination of performance, functionality and style," said Mike Lazaridis, President and Co-CEO, Research In Motion, in a statement. “These fully-loaded and beautifully crafted smartphones offer a highly refined user experience with blazingly fast performance, a brilliant touch screen and an outstanding typing experience.”

BlackBerry 7 OS is the performance driven BlackBerry Bold platform. With a faster user experience that includes improved browsing, voice activated searches, HTML 5 support, ability to manage content whether personal or professional and additional personal and productivity apps makes the BlackBerry 7 OS a premium upgrade.



The BlackBerry Bold 9900 and 9930 smartphones will be available globally at the beginning of the summer.