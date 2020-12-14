Salesforce: global online sales reach an all time high

Global CRM leader - Salesforce has released its latest Cyber Week insights. The company analysed global shopping behaviour of over one billion global shoppers on the Salesforce Customer 360 platform.

In the insights report Salesforce identified that global online sales have reached an all time high, with a new record of US$270bn (up 36% compared to 2019). This is reported to be driven by new shopping behaviours as a result of COVID-19 and reduced store holiday hours and traffic.

Top US insights from the report:

Total online sales in the US reach US$60bn (up 29% compared to 2019), as well as a 22% increase in consumers who participated in Cyber Week compared to 2019

Those that offered cubside, drive through and in-store pickup options saw 32% higher online sales growth compared to retailers that didin’t

Social media platoforms drove 10% of US trafifce to commerce websites, specificly driving 4% of digital roder during Cyber Week

Average discount rates started at 28% in the US on November 26th averaging at 29% on Cyber Monday, this was driven by new insentives to encourage safety and early holiday spending from home

Artificial inteligence (AI)’s role in online sales continues to increase, with personalised product recommendations views increasing by 69% during Cyber Week

Digital sales globally powered by Commerce Cloud grew by 41% on Thanksgiving, 42% on Black Friday, and 31% on Cyber Monday

With a large proportion of holiday going virutal, agents - as a result - interacted wit h128% more cases on Black Friday compared to 2019

“We are blown away by the record growth driven by our customers this holiday season. The Salesforce Customer 360 delivers a scalable platform that enables our global customers to deliver personalized digital experiences. This powerful combination resulted in millions of orders placed and billions of dollars transacted for our customers around the world,” commented Adam Blitzer, EVP & GM, Salesforce Digital.

