Samsung opens new AI research centre in Toronto

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
Samsung Research, the R&D subsidiary of leading South Korean technology company Samsung Electronics, has announced that it is opening a new state of the art artificial intelligence centre in Toronto – one of three new centres worldwide.

The Samsung AI Center-Toronto will be led by Larry Heck, Senior Vice President of Samsung Research America. Heck is renowned as being a leading global expert in virtual assistant technologies.

The centre will be used to bolster the company’s regional research efforts in core AI technologies, working closely with major universities in Canada to do so.

The company is also opening new centres in both Cambridge, UK and Moscow, Russia, with the aim of expanding the total size of its advanced AI workforce to a total of 1,000 by 2020.

“Samsung has a long history of pursuing innovation and we are excited to be bringing that same passion and technology leadership to AI,” said Hyun-suk Kim, President and Head of Samsung Research at the opening ceremony of the new AI Center in Cambridge.

“With the new AI Centers and recruitment of leading experts in the field, our aim is to be a game changer for the AI industry.”

In total, Samsung Research will now operate five AI centres around the world.

