Samsung Provides Social Media for Photographers on the Go

In today’s Internet connected world, social media is king. For many, sharing photos of spectacular vacations, nights out on the town and even everyday life has become a major part of their social interactions. Whether for bragging rights, promotion of friend’s jealousy or just excitement about sharing experiences, these would-be photographers need an easier and more instant social media connection. Business Review Canada, this month, got hands-on experience of Samsung’s SH100, a point-and-shoot camera with wi-fi capabilities for those photographers on the go.

Samsung SH100 Specifications

The Samsung SH100 is a point-and-shoot camera with dimensions of 93.0 mm in width, 53.9 mm in height and 18.9 mm in depth to easily fit in your pocket. Providing users with a 14.2Mp sensor, 3.0 inch touchscreen LCD and HD video recording capabilities with its 26-130mm zoom lens, the SH100 has everything a camera needs.

A feature I specifically liked was the Smart Touch 3.0 software. Allowing you to flick easily between screens and icons, the touchscreen software removes the need for extra buttons, while the pointer attached to the camera’s wrist strap helps you utilize the on-screen keyboard.

Wi-Fi Capabilities

One of the best features of the SH100 is its wi-fi capabilities. Able to connect to local networks or the camera’s included mobile hotspot provider Boingo subscription; you can share photos and videos instantly. Even more, the camera’s AllShare feature allows for connection to nearby devices, like your HDTV or computer, and gives you the ability to upload photos to your social networks including Facebook and YouTube directly from the camera.

When out on the town, this feature was incredibly fun. You no longer have to wait for access to your computer later in the evening or even days later to share your favorite photos. I was able to, while out with friends, share our experience with the social media masses almost instantly. Additionally, being able to share a sunset over the ocean with friends online across the country from me was really special.

Overall, the Samsung SH100 is perfect for capturing great moments and sharing them when away from your computer. The only issue I had was that the software could be sometimes frustratingly slow to load. Fortunately, the camera’s Internet connectivity and sophistication made it worth the wait. Available online at BestBuy.ca for $249.99, the Samsung SH100 is the perfect solution for the social media world.