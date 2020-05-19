Savari joins the 5G Automotive Association to bring 5G to cars

Software company Savari are at the forefront of automotive V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) safety communication technology. Their recent move to join the 5G Automorive Association (5GAA) , highlights their commitment to enabling cars to communicate efficiently and improve road safety and standards worldwide.

For seven years, Savari has also been working with the Crash Avoidance Metrics Partnership and Car-2-Car Communication Consortium to increase passenger safety, in alignment to the development of self-driving cars. “Cellular-V2X technology enables cars to communicate 10 times a second with other cellular-V2X enabled cars and roadside infrastructure,” according to a press release. This V2X data is analyzed in real-time, enabling users to gain a detailed view of their surroundings, any impending traffic or accidents, and improve traffic management.

Utilising 5G will also enable accumulated data from devices and applications to be uploaded onto the cloud automatically and be circulated to other cars and make commuting safer and more efficient.

Automotive giants Ford, Audi, Daimler, Audi and Bosch are all part of the 5GAA, in addition to technology companies Verizon, Samsung and LG. The company has also partnered with a number of companies, such as Qualcomm, Security Innovation, Texas Transportation Institute and CH2M to deliver on their objective.

Additionally, with an $8 million in a single round of funding originating from manufacturers in the US and China, Savari has partnered with several automotive companies to bring forth new technologies. The company has also been working on researching how smartphones can also become equally connected and provide real-time information for cyclists in heavily congested zones and blind spots through a Vehicle-to-Phone application, with the launch of the Smart Cross app, providing increased safety for pedestrians.