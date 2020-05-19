Scalar Decisions lands cybersecurity engineering contract with Canadian Army

Toronto-based IT solutions company Scalar Decisions announced this week it had secured a contract to provide software solutions in support of the Canadian Army’s Land Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (Land C4ISR) system.

Scalar Decisions’ role will be in support of General Dynamics Mission Systems Canada, which was awarded three contracts by the Government of Canada to support the Land C4ISR system. Scalar will work with General Dynamics to design, build, and operate a Cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC) for a critical part of Canada's military operations. This project is a new and innovative solution for Canada's Department of National Defence (DND).

Scalar will also be assisting General Dynamics in the contract for Cyber Security Engineering, which supports the protection of the Land C4ISR data systems from theft of, and damage to the information they contain.

Theo Van Wyk, CTO of Security at Scalar said: “Scalar is incredibly honoured to be part of such a critical project for Canada. Protecting the communication and information systems of our Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Army is of the highest priority. We are confident that we bring the right skillset and team to deliver the highest level of protection and response to these organizations."