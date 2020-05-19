Article
Technology & AI

Scalar Decisions lands cybersecurity engineering contract with Canadian Army

By nat blo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Toronto-based IT solutions company Scalar Decisions announced this week it had secured a contract to provide software solutions in support of the Canadian Army’s Land Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (Land C4ISR) system.

Scalar Decisions’ role will be in support of General Dynamics Mission Systems Canada, which was awarded three contracts by the Government of Canada to support the Land C4ISR system. Scalar will work with General Dynamics to design, build, and operate a Cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC) for a critical part of Canada's military operations. This project is a new and innovative solution for Canada's Department of National Defence (DND).

SEE ALSO: 

Scalar will also be assisting General Dynamics in the contract for Cyber Security Engineering, which supports the protection of the Land C4ISR data systems from theft of, and damage to the information they contain.

Theo Van Wyk, CTO of Security at Scalar said: “Scalar is incredibly honoured to be part of such a critical project for Canada. Protecting the communication and information systems of our Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Army is of the highest priority. We are confident that we bring the right skillset and team to deliver the highest level of protection and response to these organizations."

CybersecurityScalar DecisionsMilitary contractsLand C4ISR
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI