Should cloud technology be part of your strategy?

By: John McMalcolm

According to a Neovise survey that involved 822 information technology leaders and decision-makers, about 54 percent of organizations have already adopted public or private cloud computing. Cloud computing is becoming the preferred computing option among businesses because it offers many great benefits.

If you have not jumped on the bandwagon yet, here are a number of reasons why you should consider doing so.

Reduces Your IT Expenses

The cloud is probably the most cost-effective computing solution for businesses.

If you decide to adopt cloud computing, you do not have to purchase costly computer hardware and software, or pay licensing fees, and you can also reduce your IT labor costs substantially.

Cloud services are now available at very affordable rates, and you can acquire them on an as-needed basis. There are several different plans for you to choose from, including pay-as-you-go, one-time payment and other scalable options.

Provides Almost Unlimited Storage

If you are running a business that needs to store a lot of information, cloud computing is a good option for you. Since it offers almost unlimited storage capacity, you do not have to worry that you will run out of storage space.

Additionally, it can help you save on IT expenses by eliminating the need to increase the storage capacity of your hardware.

Makes Information Easily Accessible

Another benefit of using the cloud is that it allows you to access information anytime, anywhere. Since your company's information will be available online, you can meet your customers' needs and respond to sudden changes more promptly.

Cloud computing also enables your employees to work from their homes or other places if for some reasons they cannot be present in the workplace.

Performs Software Integration Automatically

In cloud computing, software integration is usually performed automatically.

As such, there is no need for you to make additional efforts to customize and integrate software applications to suit your needs. It is very easy to customize your options on cloud, and there is a wide range of applications and services for you to choose from.

Enables Quick Deployment

If you choose to adopt cloud computing, you can have the whole system set up and running in just a few minutes.

The time needed to deploy a cloud system can vary significantly, depending on the kind of technology you need. Still, it can be deployed much faster than a traditional computing system.

Provides Secure Data Backup and Recovery

If you back up your data on personal computers, there is a chance that you will lose the data when a system crash or disaster occurs.

Cloud computing provides a more secure way to back up your data, and it enables you to recover information easily. Most providers of cloud services are competent enough to help you recover data efficiently.

While cloud computing can be very beneficial to businesses, it can also be detrimental if it is not used properly. Make sure you do the necessary research before you start using the cloud.

