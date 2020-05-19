Small Business Looking Towards Technology for Growth in 2013

The U.S. based payroll company Paychex recently released the results of its 2012 Paychex Payroll Study, which found that staffing will not play as big a part in small business growth in 2013 as technology.

The survey delved into small business growth plans for 2013. The majority of respondents stated they would maintain their staffing levels, and just 20 percent said they plan on increasing staffing levels. On the other hand, a majority expect to grow their social media presence and adoption of both mobile technology and social media. 65 percent of respondents are already using mobile technology to help grow their business.

It was also found that small businesses are adopting a broader range of social media platforms, and diversifying into others. Out of small businesses already using social media, the largest percentage use Facebook (42 percent) and LinkedIn (41 percent) as a means to connect with customers and help grow the business. 25 percent of those that use social media said they use the Google+ platform, while 22 percent use Twitter. Just 14 percent are currently using Pinterest, though that number could rise dramatically in 2013, given the relative newness of Pinterest.

“As we continue working toward a stronger economy, it appears small businesses have put together a smart plan for growth,” said Paychex President and CEO Martin Mucci. “According to our latest payroll survey and detailed in our new infographic, small businesses anticipate stability with staffing levels and opportunity with technology as they plan for growth in the next year. As their essential partner, we will continue to support and work with them to achieve success.”

This survey highlights the ability of small businesses to think outside the box, innovate, and grow despite the challenges facing them.

The Paychex Payroll Study surveyed 1,186 small businesses with employee counts ranging from 1 to 99.

