Sobey’s partners with Ocado Group on ecommerce and logistics solutions

Canada’s second biggest grocery retailer, Sobey’s, has partnered with the Ocado Group in the aim of improving its online grocery platform and home delivery solutions.

“We are delighted to be working with one of the leaders in North American grocery retailing,” said Tim Steiner, CEO, Ocado Group. “Sobeys is a highly successful and much admired Canadian business and we are proud that they have chosen Ocado Solutions to partner with to build their online grocery business.”

See also:

Sobey’s will use Ocado’s Smart Platform to build its end-to-end online grocery, gaining access to the UK-firm’s logistics technology in doing so, including its routing management technology to optimise delivery efficiency.

“This unique and innovative Sobeys and Ocado experience will offer consumers the biggest selection, freshest products and most reliable delivery available anywhere on the planet,” said Michael Medline, President and CEO, Sobey’s. “Our end-to-end e-commerce solution will allow Sobeys to build an online offer in a manner that is profitable and creates exceptional value for our customers, investors and supplier partners.”

In addition to this, the two firms will construct a state-of-the-art automated warehouse, designed specifically for grocery ecommerce, and develop a customer fulfilment centre (CFC) in the Greater Toronto Area.

The partnership marks a second international deal for the Ocado Group, with the firm looking to become a leader within the online grocery technology solutions market.