Some small Canadian companies big on data

Just because your business is small doesn't mean you can't take advantage of big data.

A number of small businesses across Canada have already jumped on the big data bandwagon and your business can do the same.

Here are just a few ways your small business can adopt a big data mindset:

Big Data in the Canadian business world

Businesses both small and large are turning to big data for all of their data management needs.

In fact, according to SAS Canada, nearly 50% of Canadian businesses now use big data for their data management and data analytics needs.

RELATED TOPIC: Why Canadian small businesses should consider the United States market

Roughly 17% of those businesses have been using big data for 5+ years while the remaining percentage has adopted the technology in the past 1 to 3 years.

If your small business is considering jumping on the big data bandwagon, it's not too late - 7% of Canadian companies are implementing big data right now.

Although the Canadian business world is about 12 months behind the U.S. in terms of big data adoption, businesses are catching on fast. The big data industry in Canada is predicted to reach $1.5 billion within the next year.

If your business hasn't done so already, here's how you can begin implementing a big data mentality:

Pilot programs

As the following article looks at, if you're wondering how small businesses can jump on the big data bandwagon, pilot programs could be the solution. Using a pilot program to implement big data into certain areas of your small business allows you to start small and slowly scale up.

RELATED TOPIC: How small businesses can protect themselves from legal disputes with customers

A properly monitored pilot program will essentially prove to your small business whether it's ready for big data and big data analytics.

For example, your business can get the big data ball rolling in your social media data collecting practices.

If big data provides the social media insights you're looking for, you can move forward with implementing the technology in other areas.

Combine existing data

Chances are your business pulls data from a number of different locations such as your website, your marketing and social media activities, and online sales.

One way to implement big data into your small business is by combining all of this data into one location.

Big data can actually help you combine existing data and begin analyzing it immediately.

With big data, your business can automate the data collection process and combine data sets, which will help your small business better analyze website, social media, and customer information.

Educate employees

Although your employees are well versed in system software, big data is a bit of a different process. So, before you implement big data throughout your small business, it's important to provide your employees with some technical training first.

Whether you set up an in-house big data training program or you hire outside professionals to come in and train your staff, informing your employees on the broad stroke ideas behind big data technology will put your business on the right track from the start.

If big data is in your business's future, then keep the implementation tips above in mind.

RELATED TOPIC: [INFORGRAPHIC] How important is security for small businesses?

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including big data analytics and business tech.

Let's Connect!

Read the latest edition of Business Review Canada!