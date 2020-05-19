Article
Technology & AI

Sony announces two new tablets this year, S1 and S2

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Despite its PlayStation Network down for the count for the last six days, Sony has just announced its tablet line-up for the season, including one innovative, yet peculiar design to one of its devices. Sony is currently calling the two tablets S1 and S2. Here’s a breakdown of each tablet, which will be available fall 2011.

S1 is a Honeycomb tablet with a 9.4-inch display optimized for rich media entertainment and looks like a mini-version of its beautiful TV screens. Sony has keyed the term, an “off-center gravity design” to describe the ergonomic feel to the device, and its lightness and ease of grip, although you can’t really see the design element in the product shots.

S2 is a foldable, rounded tablet that has two 5.5-inch displays, which can show separate views or be combined into one large screen – similar to how the Nintendo DS console operates. Heavy tablet users can perform two different functions if they feel so inclined, like play a video on one screen and have control buttons on the other, or check email on one screen and use the keyboard on the other.

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:
• Top Ten Biggest Brands
• Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review USA 

Both tablets are WiFi and WAN (3G or 4G) compatible, allowing for users to check email, surf the web, watch videos, play games and read books at any time. Actual pricing has yet to be released.



 

PlayStation NetworkSonytabletsBusiness Review Brasil
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI