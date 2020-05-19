Sony announces two new tablets this year, S1 and S2

Despite its PlayStation Network down for the count for the last six days, Sony has just announced its tablet line-up for the season, including one innovative, yet peculiar design to one of its devices. Sony is currently calling the two tablets S1 and S2. Here’s a breakdown of each tablet, which will be available fall 2011.



S1 is a Honeycomb tablet with a 9.4-inch display optimized for rich media entertainment and looks like a mini-version of its beautiful TV screens. Sony has keyed the term, an “off-center gravity design” to describe the ergonomic feel to the device, and its lightness and ease of grip, although you can’t really see the design element in the product shots.



S2 is a foldable, rounded tablet that has two 5.5-inch displays, which can show separate views or be combined into one large screen – similar to how the Nintendo DS console operates. Heavy tablet users can perform two different functions if they feel so inclined, like play a video on one screen and have control buttons on the other, or check email on one screen and use the keyboard on the other.



Both tablets are WiFi and WAN (3G or 4G) compatible, allowing for users to check email, surf the web, watch videos, play games and read books at any time. Actual pricing has yet to be released.







