Article
Technology & AI

Sony PlayStation Network running

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Most of Sony’s PlayStation Network services are up and running today. Sony announced over the weekend – and after nearly four weeks without play – that its entire fleet of online games, forums and websites would be back to normal functioning. And what do you know? Since the whole world tried logging onto their accounts in an effort to regain their lost days on the Network, the heavy traffic caused the network to crash again and become inaccessible, according to reports on CNET. Sony had to turn off the service for 30 minutes to clear the queue since so many users were resetting their passwords at the same time.

Sony Social Media Manager Jeff Rubenstein wrote on the company’s blog on Monday morning saying that most things on the front line are working normal, including signing into PSN and Qriocity and resetting passwords. Gamers can now play online with PS3 and PlayStation Portable and watch their unexpired video rentals. Sony continues to say that there is still no evidence that the credit card information of its 100 million PSN customers has been compromised.

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:

As far as the video games that should have been released while the network was down, Sony says that they will publish the games to the PlayStation Store multiple times per week in order to catch up with the back log. The company is also looking into in-game bonuses as compensation with the game makers behind titles SOCOM 4 and Call of Duty.

PlayStation NetworkQriocitySonyJeff Rubenstein
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI