Sony PlayStation Network running

Most of Sony’s PlayStation Network services are up and running today. Sony announced over the weekend – and after nearly four weeks without play – that its entire fleet of online games, forums and websites would be back to normal functioning. And what do you know? Since the whole world tried logging onto their accounts in an effort to regain their lost days on the Network, the heavy traffic caused the network to crash again and become inaccessible, according to reports on CNET. Sony had to turn off the service for 30 minutes to clear the queue since so many users were resetting their passwords at the same time.

Sony Social Media Manager Jeff Rubenstein wrote on the company’s blog on Monday morning saying that most things on the front line are working normal, including signing into PSN and Qriocity and resetting passwords. Gamers can now play online with PS3 and PlayStation Portable and watch their unexpired video rentals. Sony continues to say that there is still no evidence that the credit card information of its 100 million PSN customers has been compromised.

As far as the video games that should have been released while the network was down, Sony says that they will publish the games to the PlayStation Store multiple times per week in order to catch up with the back log. The company is also looking into in-game bonuses as compensation with the game makers behind titles SOCOM 4 and Call of Duty.