Article
Technology & AI

Sony&#039;s second hack, 24.6 more million users attacked

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Sony announced Tuesday that it suffered yet another security breach, which will compromise the credit card information of another 24.6 million account holders. Reports say that this second attack occurred on April 16 and 17, one day earlier than the most notable attack that occurred between April 17 and April 19. Sony noticed this last Sunday afternoon of a possible system breach that includes the theft of thousands of credit card numbers.

Sony said it discovered the security break-in of its Online Entertainment PC games on May 2 that also led to the theft of more than 10,000 debit card records from customers in Spain, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and more than 12,000 non-U.S. credit or debit card number. On late Monday, the names, addresses, emails, birthdates, phone numbers and other information of 24.6 million PC games users were stolen from an “outdated database” from 2007, the company says.

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:
• Top Ten Biggest Brands 
• Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review USA 

Sony spokeswoman Sue Tanaka says, “They are hackers. We don’t know where they’re going to attack next.” Sony has closed down its Online Entertainment branch in order to expand the investigation on the previous attack that has affected already 77 million customers.

So with all of this said and done, how likely will you be to switch over to Microsoft’s Xbox?
 


 

SonybpSecurity BreachSue Tanaka
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI