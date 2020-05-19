Sony announced Tuesday that it suffered yet another security breach, which will compromise the credit card information of another 24.6 million account holders. Reports say that this second attack occurred on April 16 and 17, one day earlier than the most notable attack that occurred between April 17 and April 19. Sony noticed this last Sunday afternoon of a possible system breach that includes the theft of thousands of credit card numbers.



Sony said it discovered the security break-in of its Online Entertainment PC games on May 2 that also led to the theft of more than 10,000 debit card records from customers in Spain, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and more than 12,000 non-U.S. credit or debit card number. On late Monday, the names, addresses, emails, birthdates, phone numbers and other information of 24.6 million PC games users were stolen from an “outdated database” from 2007, the company says.



Sony spokeswoman Sue Tanaka says, “They are hackers. We don’t know where they’re going to attack next.” Sony has closed down its Online Entertainment branch in order to expand the investigation on the previous attack that has affected already 77 million customers.



So with all of this said and done, how likely will you be to switch over to Microsoft’s Xbox?







