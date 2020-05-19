Article
SpaceX launches first ever re-used NASA rocket

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
Elon Musk’s Space X successfully completed its Commercial Resupply Services 12 (CRS-13) mission, becoming the first company ever to launch such a mission to the International Space Station using a re-used rocket.

Launched from the Cape Canaveral Air Force station in Florida, SpaceX re-used one of its Falcon 9 rockets on a fourth occasion, following three successful commercial missions earlier in the year.

However, this is the first time that NASA has approved such a mission, with the CRS-13 being on a previously flown booster.

In a press conference, NASA announced that it is “very comfortable that the risk posture on this vehicle is not significantly greater than a new booster".

The launch was finally executed after a number of delays from its previous 8 December target, with today marking the last opportunity until 25 December.

The CRS-13 mission marks both SpaceX’s 17th launch and 14th landing of 2017 as the company expected to kick on into 2018.

