Spike in tech firms cutting jobs as economic realities bite

The last few weeks has seen an escalation of companies, mainly tech, announcing layoffs and pausing hiring, as turmoil hits the economy and a global recession beckons.

This follows a period of hypergrowth by many technology firms, and especially startups, with unprecedented levels of funding having gone into VC-backed companies in recent years.

But now, tech firms, big and small, are seeing a downturn in their financial valuations in the face of a wider cooling of the market, brought on by the end of the pandemic, rising inflation, continued supply chain challenges, the war in Ukraine and loss of investor appetite.

While many of those facing difficulties are startups, fintechs and eccomerce, big tech is not immune, with players like Meta , Netflix , Uber , PayPal and Tesla also looking at sizing down, as the economic turmoil bites. While Meta has said it is freezing hiring for the moment, Netflix has laid off dozens of employees from its editorial companion site Tudum.

CEO Elon Musk recently told Tesla executives to pause all hiring worldwide because he had “super bad feeling” about the economy, and needed to cut 10% of the company’s workforce, according to Reuters .

When asked by a Twitter user whether a recession was approaching, Musk said he thought so, but that it was good thing because “it has been raining money on fools for too long” implying perhaps the ever-higher investments and valuations of tech startups.

Fintechs and ecommerce startups have been particularly impacted, in part thanks to the downturn in crypto adoption, and to the fact that many grew exponentially during the pandemic and went on hiring sprees.

Research firm CB Insights has said that there was an 18% drop in fintech funding between the last quarter of 2021 and the first of 2022, the biggest percentage drop since 2018.