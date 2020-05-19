Article
Technology & AI

Is sports streaming service DAZN about to arrive in Canada?

By Mohammed Mestar
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Sports streaming platform DAZN is set to make Canada its next destination as it continues its billion dollar global expansion program.

An official announcement from DAZN can be expected in the next few weeks but it is likely that Canada will become the fifth country that hosts the service.

Live sport is currently streamed exclusively via the online platform, owned by Perform Group, in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan.

See also:


“It’s no secret that DAZN has big ambitions for global expansion,” said the company in an email. “We’ll have more details to announce in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.”

Perform has recently agreed a significant deal to market NFL television rights in over 100 countries and has been advertising for a number of production roles in the Canada..

DAZN markets their model as a cheaper alternative to traditional broadcasters, with subscription costing as low as $11 per month and customers having the option to cancel at any time.

Last month, it agreed to sublicense UEFA Champions League soccer in Europe through German pay-television broadcaster Sky.

Its ten-year deal with J.League soccer in Japan is believed to be worth close to $2bn, while it also streams a variety of popular European sports via its five-year contract with Matchroom.

TechnologyDAZNPerform Groupbroadcasting
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI