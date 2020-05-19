Is sports streaming service DAZN about to arrive in Canada?

Sports streaming platform DAZN is set to make Canada its next destination as it continues its billion dollar global expansion program.

An official announcement from DAZN can be expected in the next few weeks but it is likely that Canada will become the fifth country that hosts the service.

Live sport is currently streamed exclusively via the online platform, owned by Perform Group, in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan.

“It’s no secret that DAZN has big ambitions for global expansion,” said the company in an email. “We’ll have more details to announce in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.”

Perform has recently agreed a significant deal to market NFL television rights in over 100 countries and has been advertising for a number of production roles in the Canada..

DAZN markets their model as a cheaper alternative to traditional broadcasters, with subscription costing as low as $11 per month and customers having the option to cancel at any time.

Last month, it agreed to sublicense UEFA Champions League soccer in Europe through German pay-television broadcaster Sky.

Its ten-year deal with J.League soccer in Japan is believed to be worth close to $2bn, while it also streams a variety of popular European sports via its five-year contract with Matchroom.