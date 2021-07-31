Spotlight: Lumen’s new transatlantic fibre route

To help meet the growing need for more data flow and online content between the US and Europe, Lumen has boosted its transatlantic capacity with a new subsea fibre route hosted on Google’s Dunant cable which connects Richmond, Virginia and Paris, France.

The Dunant cable, according to Lumen, is the highest capacity fibre optic route between North America and Europe, and the company’s new on-net route route will be critical to helping its customers handle the “spike in the demand for cloud connectivity services and data worldwide” caused by ongoing digital transformations and the COVID-19 pandemic.

No other subsea cable route comes close to the capacity levels traversing the trans-Atlantic," said TeleGeography research director Alan Mauldin. "Looking forward, there's no question that tremendous new capacity will be required on this route. Lumen's decision to increase their capacity across the Atlantic makes a world of sense."