Square Launches National Contest for Small Business Owners

Square announced “Love Local,” a national contest celebrating small businesses across Canada. Square’s free card reader and free software enables any business, large or small, to accept credit cards and conduct business right from their iPhone, iPad or Android device.



Square will award one lucky business owner the tools they need to run their business using Square Register, including Square Readers, iPad 2, an iPad stand, and a cash drawer. The winner will also receive a one hour social media consultation in order to better market their business to new and existing customers. More information is available here.



Local businesses are the backbone of communities across Canada with more than 1 million small businesses in Canada and 2.7 million Canadians who are self employed. Canadians carry an average of two credit cards per household. Businesses need a way to accept credit cards to ensure they will never miss out on a sale and Square enables anyone to accept credit cards.

Square provides one simple, low, and transparent transaction rate of 2.75% per swipe, with no hidden fees. Square’s card reader plugs into the headphone jack of an iPhone, iPad, or Android device and allows for safe and secure credit card payments through the downloadable Square Register app. Square merchants have access to their funds from swiped payments the next business day, eliminating the wait for cash flow.



To enter #LoveLocal, Canadian small businesses simply submit a photo or short video to Twitter that represents what their business brings to their neighbourhood and tag "#LoveLocal" and "@SquareCanada.” The top entry will be chosen by a Square panel. The contest will run from August 5 to September 15.



