Symantec selects Amazon Web Services as its cloud provider

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
Amazon has announced that Symantec, a US-based software security solutions provider, has chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) to be its primary cloud provider.

“By taking advantage of the benefits of deploying their software on AWS, Symantec has been able to accelerate its pace of innovation, gain deeper insights through their companywide data lake, and use that knowledge to make better informed business decisions,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President of Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “We look forward to working with Symantec to deliver world-class security to global customers.”

Symantec will look to utilise the range of cloud capabilities that AWS offers including data analytics, machine learning and container management within the new partnership.

“Our cloud-first approach to engineering requires a highly scalable and reliable infrastructure that helps our team deliver faster time-to-market and ensure that security remains our top priority,” said Raj Patel, Vice President of Cloud Platform Engineering at Symantec.

“AWS’s experience serving some of the most risk-sensitive enterprise customers was an important part of the decision to choose AWS as we execute on our enterprise Integrated Cyber Defence strategy.”

The announcement comes just days after the company’s reveal of AWS Secret Region - a cloud platform specifically designed to host sensitive data and software of “secret” classification for US intelligence agencies such as the CIA.

