TD Bank joins the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD Bank) has become the first Canadian bank to join the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity, supporting the firm’s existing strategy of investing in technology talent.

“As the digital landscape evolves, we will continue to invest in technology partnerships and talent so that we can deliver innovative experiences that our customers can trust and rely on,” said Jeff Henderson, Executive Vice President & CIO at TD Bank.

Launched last year, the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity facilitates close collaboration between researchers across a variety of disciplines including engineering, science, law and business, in the aim of creating leading cybersecurity solutions.

TD Bank will become a founding corporate member of the program that acts as a hub for cyber technology research at the University of New Brunswick, supporting the institute through the co-development of new cyber risk management technologies.

In doing so, TD Bank’s technology teams will work closely with the institute’s cybersecurity students to develop and deploy leading threat assessment algorithms.

“The University of New Brunswick is fast becoming an international centre of cybersecurity excellence and we look forward to working with its multidisciplinary teams on real-world problems, while growing our technology talent base,” Henderson continued.

“Our teams are developing next-generation technology solutions in partnership with leading industry players like TD Bank, deepening defences against emerging cyber threats not just in Canada but around the world,” said Dr Ali Ghorbani, Director of the Institute and Canada Research Chair in Cybersecurity at the University of New Brunswick.

The news follows TD Bank opening a new cybersecurity office in Israel last year in the aim of attracting some of the region’s top talent.