Tech firms face regulation in EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA)

On November 1, a new regulation – the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) – came into force.

The DMA is part of the European regulatory program known as ‘A Europe Fit For the Digital Age’ – designed to regulate the digital space and includes other legislative proposals like the Artificial Intelligence Act and the Data Governance Act.

With more than 15 different Regulations and Directives on the way, the program will have a significant impact on the digital regulatory landscape in EU countries in the coming years.

Setting standards for how the digital economy of the future will function, the DMA Europe regulation is designed to put an end to unfair practices by companies that act as ‘Gatekeepers’ in the online platform economy.

How the DMA impacts Gatekeepers and other businesses

Designed to protect consumers and give rivals a better chance to survive against the world’s powerful tech juggernauts, it will compel large online platforms to overhaul their business models to increase competition in the digital market.

While for Gatekeepers, the new regulation will mean adhering to various requirements that mean systemic, technical, and procedural changes (below), for businesses operating on gatekeeper platforms, the new rules will provide an improved position.

“They will enjoy a higher level of equality and transparency and, in time, a fairer and contestable market,” according to Deloitte.

It will also improve the position of consumers using gatekeeper platforms, who will have more freedom of choice, see improved protection of their data and enjoy the benefits of interoperability and data portability.

“The agreement ushers in a new era of tech regulation worldwide,” said German MEP Andreas Schwab, who led the negotiations for the European Parliament.

“The DMA puts an end to the ever-increasing dominance of Big Tech companies. From now on, they must show that they also allow for fair competition on the internet. The new rules will help enforce that basic principle. Europe is thus ensuring more competition, more innovation and more choice for users.”