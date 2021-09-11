Technology, AI, Cyber Live provides North America insights

If you are looking for expert technology insights or you are in need of direction when it comes to securing your digital business practices, the Technology, AI, Cyber Live event is something you do not want to miss. Not only are we serving up the speakers that could inspire your digital transformation strategy, but they will also provide region-specific insights as we cover APAC, EMEA and North America throughout the day.

Outside of the UK? No Problem!

The virtual viewing platform provides ample opportunities for businesses in all regions to attend the regional day of the event, which will be held on the 16th of September—the last chance to make the most of our keynote speakers and interactive digital platform. Hear from C-Level executives from leading tech organisations and engage with them via one-to-one sessions to gain region-specific insights. So don’t miss it!

Let’s meet two of the event speakers!

Regional insights at Technology, AI, Cyber Live

North America:

Rhonda Vetere

EVP, Chief Information Officer of Herbalife—and author of two publications, Rhonda Vetere is committed to helping businesses improve their digital capabilities. Voted one of the most inspirational businesswomen, Vetere applies her technical expertise to transform processes within the finance, insurance, retail and beauty industries. Catch her at the live event where she will impart more than 25 years of experience developing information technology for companies like Barclays, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Estée Lauder.

Angela Yochem

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, various organisations have played crucial roles in the healthcare sector during this difficult period. With technology playing a crucial role in the safety of the population, Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer at Novant Health, has led digital product and service teams supporting the technological advancement of patient care. Yochem’s healthcare experience goes back to 2011 when she worked as the CTO of AstraZenaca, where she built a network of technical support, including technology companies, research institutions, investors and start-ups.



Technology, AI, Cyber Live is sponsored by Leidos, a recognised leader in cybersecurity for healthcare, defence, and civil business.

