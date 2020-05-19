TELUS to Build $65 Million Data Centre in Quebec

TELUS announced today the construction of a new $65 million Tier III Intelligent Internet Data Centre in Rimouski, Quebec. The investment is just the beginning of TELUS’s shift of focus toward cloud computing support and unified communications solutions.

The new facility will be built with green specifications, the first TELUS Internet Data Centre built to LEED Gold standards, enhancingTELUS IT management services to businesses located in Quebec and globally. TELUS expects this investment to further provide Quebec clients with world class IT facilities and services. These solutions will allow businesses to focus on core operations and competitiveness.

“The new TELUS Intelligent Internet Data Centre will be a flagship facility; one of the most energy efficient and environmentally friendly purpose-built data centres of its kind in North America. It demonstrates our commitment to providing our business clients with the most powerful, innovative IT services. In fact, the data centre will meet their growing need for cloud computing solutions which are becoming a software and infrastructure management priority,” notes François Côté, president of TELUS Québec and TELUS Health Solutions, in a statement. “Our latest investment coincides with the eve of our 85th anniversary in Quebec and is another example of TELUS' major capital and operating investments in the province which now total $8.5 billion since 2000.”

TELUS believes hosting the data centre in Rimouski is the ideal location because of the city’s highly skilled and dynamic workforce.TELUS can also benefit, in Rimouski, from Quebec’s hydroelectric power.

“TELUS' announcement today highlights one of Rimouski's key missions: leveraging the information technology and communication sectors to advance its economy and knowledge base,” says Ric Forest, Mayor of Rimouski, in a statement. “As Rimouski's largest private employer with more than 1,400 employees, TELUS has once again clearly proclaimed its role as a major catalyst of our city's economic growth. Thanks to TELUS, Rimouski will become greener, more dynamic, and a world leader in technology."