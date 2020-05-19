TELUS to Invest $650M and Create 900 Jobs in Ontario

TELUS announced today its plans to invest more than $650 million in Ontario for the expansion of its 4G LTE network which will create 900 jobs for the province. Invested over the next three years, this directive is the continuation of TELUS’s interest in Ontario which has already seen $22 billion invested into the province since 2000.

“Technology is a foundation of a stronger provincial economy,” said Joe Natale, TELUS’ Chief Commercial Officer. “These investments will help support growth across our wireline and wireless services, meeting the exponential demand for advanced communications technology that we see across the province, and indeed across the country. They’ll improve the reach and capacity of our network for existing business customers, and consumers. And, of particular importance, they will help to connect additional rural and small communities. At the same time, hiring 900 people will help us support the future economic prosperity of Ontario.”

TELUS’s LTE project will provide Ontario with access to the fastest wireless technology. Extending and expanding its already existing network, the 4G LTE network will cover 95 per cent of Ontario residents including the following regions: National Capital Region, Barrie, Windsor, Muskoka, Niagara area and Kingston.

This network will also provide an easy solution for pharmacies allowing them to submit drug claims online in real time. This was made possible through TELUS’s two-year contract extension with the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long Term Care. This system settles 125 million online transactions annually for 2.2 million Ontarians.