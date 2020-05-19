Tesla unveils new Roadster and Semi truck

Having held an event at its Los Angeles facility, automated driving specialist Tesla has unveiled its new Roadster sports car and truck named Semi in a double reveal.

The long-anticipated Semi truck has been equipped with semi-autonomous driving capabilities, in addition to being entirely run on electricity as the firm continues to try and move away from using traditional fossil fuels.

Tesla claims that the truck can go from 0mph to 60mph in just 5 seconds whilst not carrying cargo, with the ability to travel up to 500 miles on a single charge.

The truck is expected to go into production in 2019, whilst the roadster will become available in 2020 – a car that Elon Musk has claimed will become the fastest production car ever made.

The new Roadster that will feature four seats and will start from $200,000 – a price that may be considered cheap for the fastest vehicle out there.

The new model is expected to go from 0mph to 60mph in just 1.9 seconds, with standstill to 100mph taking just 4.2mph, reaching speeds that will see it blitz a quarter mile in just 8.9 seconds.

Its performance was shown at the event inside a runway hanger, with the two new Semi trucks also on display.