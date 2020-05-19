Article
Technology & AI

Tesla unveils new Roadster and Semi truck

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Having held an event at its Los Angeles facility, automated driving specialist Tesla has unveiled its new Roadster sports car and truck named Semi in a double reveal.

The long-anticipated Semi truck has been equipped with semi-autonomous driving capabilities, in addition to being entirely run on electricity as the firm continues to try and move away from using traditional fossil fuels.

See also:

Tesla claims that the truck can go from 0mph to 60mph in just 5 seconds whilst not carrying cargo, with the ability to travel up to 500 miles on a single charge.

The truck is expected to go into production in 2019, whilst the roadster will become available in 2020 – a car that Elon Musk has claimed will become the fastest production car ever made.

The new Roadster that will feature four seats and will start from $200,000 – a price that may be considered cheap for the fastest vehicle out there.

The new model is expected to go from 0mph to 60mph in just 1.9 seconds, with standstill to 100mph taking just 4.2mph, reaching speeds that will see it blitz a quarter mile in just 8.9 seconds.

Its performance was shown at the event inside a runway hanger, with the two new Semi trucks also on display.

TeslaAutomationElectric vehiclesTesla semi
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI