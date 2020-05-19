Tessera Technologies is set to become a competitor in communication

Founded in 1990, Tessera Technologies has gone from strength to strength, providing innovative technologies for a range of companies, such as Samsung Electronics Corporation and Micron Technology Inc.

Based in San Jose California, the company builds and creates effective licensing technologies within semiconductor and imaging, aimed at the communications industry, earning over $270 million in 2015 alone.

The company has risen from its humble beginnings to become a key technological innovator. The recent purchase of audio company DTS Inc. in an $850 million deal, alongside the acquirement of facial technology FotoNation has only strengthened the business further.

Tom Lacey, Tessera’s CEO said: “Our acquisition of DTS's talented team and industry-leading products will represent a transformational step in the execution of Tessera's strategic vision, with exciting new product development and marketing opportunities.

"We expect this acquisition to be immediately accretive to Tessera's earnings and accelerate growth. Our complementary technology portfolios are ideally suited to deliver the next generation of audio and imaging solutions to mobile, consumer electronics, and automotive markets while expanding our ability to address incredible new opportunities in IoT and AR/VR.”

Since the company’s launch in 1990, Tessera’s aim to develop and build on knowledge within the semiconductor industry has gone through a series of significant changes, in turn strengthening their workforce beside an increased desire to succeed.

It wasn’t long before multinational companies, such as Hitachi, began to utilise Tessera Technologies within their products, of which Samsung ultimately followed suit, highlighting the company's significance within the communications industry.

Tessera's success has seen the development of Invensas Corporation, a subsidiary which is focused on “semiconductor packaging and interconnect technology.” To ensure company directives have been adhered to, Tessera has also sold off parts of the business that do not fit with the company’s long term vision, such as Micro-Optics Assets, which was sold to FLIR systems for around $15 million.

Nonetheless, the company’s acquisition of DigitalOptics Corporation has further supported the development of the company’s drive to deliver innovative smartphone technologies. The acquisition of facial recognition company FotoNation is also aimed at the automotive industry, further diversifying their market.

