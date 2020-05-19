Thornton Tomasetti opens first office in Canada

With 37 offices around the world, Thornton Tomasetti has built a global reputation as a versatile and innovative structural engineering and consulting firm. Now the firm has added a 38th office to its global map, and is growing its footprint into an all-new territory. Today Thornton Tomasetti announced its official brick-and-mortar expansion into Canada with the opening of its first regional office in Toronto.

Thornton Tomasetti already has several high profile projects underway in Canada, including the Rogers Place hockey arena (home of the Edmonton Oilers) and the expansion of Toronto’s BMO Field. This new office will provide a home base for the company’s current Canadian projects as well as projects to come.

“Expanding into Canada is a key strategic initiative of our five-year plan,” said Thomas Z. Scarangello, P.E., Chairman and CEO at Thornton Tomasetti, in a statement from the company announcing the launch. “As we look to grow our business, Canada is a natural fit. We have considerable project experience there and an extensive client base. It is also a market in which our services are recognized and valued. We look forward to bringing the centers of excellence of our 10 practices to Canada.”

This new office will be helmed by Associate Principal Chris Minerva, who comes to the company from MMM Group’s Toronto office. This new Thornton Tomasetti location hopes to serve Canada’s needs for structural design, façade and construction engineering with a sustainable focus.