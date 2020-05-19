Top 10: Social Media Tools

In the age of social media marketing, business models are being transformed with the application of apps and tools in order to help business owners become more productive. Some of the most important tools are those designed for a brand’s social media management.

Social media management apps and tools allow users to manage multiple social media accounts in one dashboard, as well as track engagement and shares of the brand’s social content and mentions. In addition, a busy business owner can schedule updates of company news, events and announcements in advance using one of these tools.

Below is a list of 10 tools that we highly recommend for managing all your social media accounts in one place:

10- Crowdbooster

Crowdbooster is a paid social media management tool that only gathers data from your brand’s Twitter and Facebook feeds. Crowdbooster offers recommendations for the best times to get the most engagement out of your followers and fans. This tool also measures your brand’s total reach, engagements and impressions.

9- SocialFlow

Socialflow is a paid platform for marketers, agancies and pulishers that uses your own and paid content to drive engagement beyond your user base. By, monitoring the users’ behavior in real time, SocialFlow will schedule your messages when users are most likely to consume them. This app is a great scheduling tool for posting relevant message at the right time to the right audience.

8- Sprout Social

Sprout Social is another paid social media management platform that allows businesses to manage, post, monitor and analyze multiple social media accounts from one dashboard. Sprout Social allows social media monitoring across Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn.

7- Bitly

Bitly is a free tool that works across multiple platforms including Facebook and Twitter. Bitly is able to show you real time anayltics in order to understand your actively engaged audience.

6- Everypost

Everypost claims to be the only social publishing platform that allows you to create, customize and schedule posts to all social networks on-the-go.

5- Shoutlet

Shoutlet is a paid social media platform that allows brands to manage social customer service on top of organizing, planning and executing social content for multiple platforms.

4- Buffer

Buffer offers both paid and free social media managements. By using this powerful tool, you are able to schedule and share contents via Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn.

3- Oktopost

Is a paid B2B social media management platform which differ itself from other platforms by helping you manage content and measures the true business value of your social media marketing. Oktopost manages large-scale content distribution to social media, across all of your profiles, groups and company pages.

2- Simply Measured

Simply Measured gives you an in-depth evaluation of your owned and paid social media campaigns. Simply measured offers analytics for feeds from different platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Youtube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tumblr, Vine and Pinterest.

1- HootSuite

Over 10 million clients use HootSuite, making it one of the most popular social media management tool. They offer free and paid social media management tool for any type of organization. Businesses can manage their social networks, schedule messages, engage their audiences and measure ROI from their HootSuite dashboard.

