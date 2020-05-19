Top 5 Canadian digital health companies to watch and why

We live in a digital world—that shouldn’t come as a surprise, right? After all, most individuals either have a smartphone, iPad or iPod; some people may even have all three items.

But what about digital health companies? Health is also a very important factor that should be considered on a daily basis. Whether or not you choose to live a healthy lifestyle, digital health companies are currently on the rise in Canada.

Specifically, local governments and entrepreneurs have combined to raise and donate hundreds of millions of dollars to spark innovation in both technology and healthcare. And the result, according to hitconsultant.net, is the following list that displays the top 5 digital health companies to watch for in Canada.

5. Eyeread

This product’s technology tracks a child’s eye movements, as well as the user’s long-term progress. Eyeread gives caregivers a quick overview of strengths and weaknesses without having to wait to schedule an appointment with a child psychologist. Expected to be released in 2016, this technology could potentially assist in the diagnosis of learning disorders.

4. Figure 1

Founded in 2012, Figure 1 can be compared to Instagram, but for doctors. This platform was specifically built for doctors by a doctor to share images, opinions and conditions, as well as discuss cases while simultaneously keeping patient records and information private. Figure 1 could eventually reduce the need for referrals, which could then assist patients in saving time and money.

3. InterAxon

InterAxon assists with the integration into healthcare diagnoses and treatment. Founded back in 2007, this technology harnesses the power of brainwaves and translates that into digital signals that can be recognized and read by computers. InterAxon is believed to be a solution for helping to decrease stress and anxiety, which are two factors that can greatly change an employee’s productivity and personal achievements.

2. Myndtec

Myndtec’s technology develops and commercializes innovative medical devices and therapies that are designed to improve function, maximize independence and enhance quality of life. Originally founded in 2008, this company’s FES device can be used in the rehabilitation and treatment of neuromuscular conditions.

1. Seamless MD

Seamless MD can prepare people for upcoming surgeries with pre- and post-op care information, medication reminders, interactive care plans and tools for self-management. Interestingly enough, this tool can also collect data and transmit it to the appropriate caregiver making those providers who use it eligible for certain reimbursement requirements. Furthermore, this platform can help to lower the risk of readmission and post-op complications, which then can increase provider availability for other patients.

