Top Five Tech Gifts Under $30

With only four shopping days left before the holiday season, Staples, the world’s largest office supply company and second largest Internet retailer, is helping shoppers with a top-five list of items under $30.

“The holidays are busy and sometimes coming up with the perfect gift is difficult,” said Pete Gibel, vice president of merchandising at Staples Canada. “The top five gift ideas under $30 relieve the stress of thinking of a great present, while also helping shoppers stay on budget. There’s a gift for everyone on your shopping list.”

These gift ideas from Staples are cool, practical and won’t break the bank:

1. Darth Maul Mimobot 4GB USB Flash Drive - $12.98, or Peter from Family Guy 8GB USB Flash Drive - $19.98

· Fun USB characters store and transfer documents, photos, videos, music and more (available in a variety of characters).

2. Road Mice Wireless Shelby GT500 Mouse - $29.98

· Perfect for any car enthusiast. These automobile replicas, available in a variety of models, with working headlights turn this mouse into an experience.

3. Moshi iGlaze Case for iPhone 5 - $29.29

· This case is ideal for those who want to accentuate the unique look of the iPhone 5, while protecting it from damage such as shock and scratches.

4. Adonit Jot Pro Stylus - $19.07

· The precision disk provides accuracy turning this Stylus into a desired product for anyone who enjoys taking notes or drawing on touch screen devices. It is compatible with tablets, smart phones and laptops, and because it’s magnetic, the Stylus can cling to your device.

5. Panasonic ErgoFit Noise Isolating Stereo Earbuds - $9.99

· These earbuds create high quality sound, have a tangle-free cord slider, while also providing the ultimate in listening comfort.

About Staples Canada

Staples, Canada's largest office products company is committed to providing Canadians with a wide choice of office services and products. Serving all types of business - from the small home office to large enterprise - Staples makes it easy for customers to operate their offices efficiently and affordably by offering an extensive selection of office supplies, technology, electronics and office furniture as well as business services, including computer repair and maintenance, and copy and print services. Operating as Bureau en GrosMC in the province of Quebec and Staples Canada in all other provinces, the company employs over 15,000 associates at 330+ stores and at their head office inRichmond Hill, Ontario. Ranked as one of Canada's top ten Canadian companies in Marketing Magazine's Marketing/Leger 2011 Corporate Reputation Survey, Staples/Bureau en Gros is dedicated to offering customers the highest level of service, whether they choose to shop in-store, by catalogue or online. Staples Canada/Bureau en Gros also is invested in a number of corporate giving programs that actively support environmental, educational and entrepreneurial initiatives in Canadian communities from coast to coast. Visit www.staples.ca for more information, or visit us on Facebook and Twitter @StaplesCanada.

Edited by: Kristin Craik